Axiom Space eyes the moon while continuing to dream big in Earth orbit
Submit on Wednesday, May 8th, 2024 23:11
Axiom Space, which was founded in 2016, has already organized three private crewed missions to the International Space Station, and it’s building the spacesuits for NASA’s Artemis moonwalkers.
