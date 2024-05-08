Satellite News

Axiom Space eyes the moon while continuing to dream big in Earth orbit

Axiom Space, which was founded in 2016, has already organized three private crewed missions to the International Space Station, and it’s building the spacesuits for NASA’s Artemis moonwalkers.

