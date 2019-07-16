Submit on Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 22:58

Kleos Space S.A., a space- powered Radio Frequency Reconnaissance data provider, has completed all acceptance reviews and the satellites are mission ready awaiting transport to RocketLab’s Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand.

