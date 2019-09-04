MDA to perform system design phase for wildfire monitoring satellite
Submit on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 22:58
MDA has been awarded a contract from the Canadian Space Agency to execute the system design phase of a forest fire monitoring satellite called WildFireSat.
