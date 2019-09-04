Submit on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 22:59

Researchers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Missouri University of Science and Technology, and NASA conducted experiments to understand the behavior of a high-performance electric propellant compared with a traditional propellant.

Related Post:Bolivia, China sign satellite MoUNASA, Airlaunch To Develop Small SatelliteNASA to partner with AirLaunch on small satellite developmentCBERS-2B declared operationalESA, Inmarsat sign Alphasat MoUOmniEarth announces Spaceflight as rideshare launch services partnerBolivia, China sign satellite launching agreementMDA to provide WorldView-4 direct access ground stationsSovrn