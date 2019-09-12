Chang Zheng 4B lofts three satellites
Submit on Thursday, September 12th, 2019 22:59
Rocket: Chang Zheng 4B; Payload: ZY-1 02D [Ziyuan-1 02D], ICE-PATHFINDER [BNU-1], Taurus 1; Date: 12 September 2019, 0326 UTC; Launch site: Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, China. U.S. tracking data show the three satellites in orbits of approx. 732 km x 750 km x 98.6 degrees.
