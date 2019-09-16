Submit on Monday, September 16th, 2019 22:58

Iridium Communications Inc. announced that it has been awarded a US$738.5 million, seven-year, fixed-price contract with the United States Department of Defense through the U.S. Air Force Space Command (AFSpC) to provide unlimited satellite services from its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation.

