Submit on Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 22:59

Russia’s Khrunichev Center will manufacture 11 more Proton-M carrier rockets before their production is stopped and the project is closed, the center’s Director General Alexei Varochko was quoted as saying.

Related Post:Poor workmanship doomed Progress MS-04Airbus sells its shares in Atlas ElektronikFirst Chinese private orbital launch failsChinese satellite launch may have failed – reportFailed Briz-M explodes, creates more than 1,000 fragmentsChina to launch Mars probe in 2013 earliestCZ 2C second stage malfunction confirmedSouth Korea loses contact with STSAT-2CSovrn