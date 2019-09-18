ST Engineering acquires satcom anti-jamming capabilities
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering) announced that its U.S. subsidiary iDirect Government, LLC (iDirectGov) has acquired 100% ownership in Glowlink Communications Technology, Inc (Glowlink).
