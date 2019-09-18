Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

First Soyuz/OneWeb launch planned for 19 December

Submit on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 22:59

The first launch of OneWeb satellites from the Baikonur Cosmodrome is tentatively scheduled for 19 December, a spokesperson for Russian State Space Corporation Roskosmos was quoted as saying.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«