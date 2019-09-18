First Soyuz/OneWeb launch planned for 19 December
Submit on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 22:59
The first launch of OneWeb satellites from the Baikonur Cosmodrome is tentatively scheduled for 19 December, a spokesperson for Russian State Space Corporation Roskosmos was quoted as saying.
