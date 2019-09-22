Satellite News

TAS inaugurates automated production plant for photovoltaic assemblies

Thales Alenia Space recently inaugurated a new plant in Hasselt, Belgium, dedicated to the automated production of photovoltaic assemblies (PVA), which generate electrical power on satellite solar arrays.

