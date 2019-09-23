Satellite News

Thaicom, RSCC enter into partnership agreement

Thaicom Public company Limited announced the signature of an Agreement of Intention with Russian Satellite Communications company (RSCC) to collaborate on the joint development of a service offering for maritime satellite broadband connectivity.

