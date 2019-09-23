Thaicom, RSCC enter into partnership agreement
Thaicom Public company Limited announced the signature of an Agreement of Intention with Russian Satellite Communications company (RSCC) to collaborate on the joint development of a service offering for maritime satellite broadband connectivity.
