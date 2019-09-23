NASA awards Orion production contract to LockMart
Submit on Monday, September 23rd, 2019 22:57
NASA has awarded the Orion Production and Operations Contract (OPOC) to Lockheed Martin of Littleton, Colorado. OPOC is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that includes a commitment to order a minimum of six and a maximum of 12 Orion spacecraft, with an ordering period through 30 September 2030.
