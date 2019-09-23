Ultimate Soyuz FG moved to launch pad
The Soyuz-FG launch vehicle with the Soyuz MS-15 crew transport spacecraft was rolled out of the Integration and Checkout Facility and erected on the launch pad No. 1 (Gagarin’s launch pad) of the Baikonur launch site.
