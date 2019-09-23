Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Ultimate Soyuz FG moved to launch pad

Submit on Monday, September 23rd, 2019 22:58

The Soyuz-FG launch vehicle with the Soyuz MS-15 crew transport spacecraft was rolled out of the Integration and Checkout Facility and erected on the launch pad No. 1 (Gagarin’s launch pad) of the Baikonur launch site.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Monday, September 23rd, 2019 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»