Two more Chinese navsats launched
Submit on Monday, September 23rd, 2019 22:59
Rocket: Chang Zheng 3B/YZ1; Payload: Beidou-3M19 (Beidou-47), Beidou-3M20 (Beidou-48); Date: 22 September 2019, 2110 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The two navigation satellites were deployed into an approx. 21,530 km x 22,191 x 55.02 degrees orbit at the end of a four-hour mission.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, September 23rd, 2019 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.