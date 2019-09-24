Submit on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 22:56

Euroconsult released its flagship research, which predicts the satellite communications market will grow to US$19.4 billion by 2028. Following a decline that began in 2014, the research forecasts a return to revenue growth beginning in 2020, driven by demand for broadband applications, including rural connectivity, in-flight communications, as well as cellular backhaul.

