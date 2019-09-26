Spire Global announces new funding to drive weather offering
Submit on Thursday, September 26th, 2019 22:56
Spire Global announced over US$40 million in new funding from strategic partners including ITOCHU, Mitsui, and Scottish Investment Bank and financial investors led by the GPO Fund, Perennial Value Management Limited, and Bessemer Ventures. Existing investors RRE Capital, Expon Capital, Seraphim Capital and Qualcomm Ventures also participated, among others.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, September 26th, 2019 at 10:56 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.