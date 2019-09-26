Thales Alenia Space transfers technology to Brazilian space industry
Thales Alenia Space and the Brazilian Space Agency under the authority of the Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communications (MCTIC) signed an agreement to transfer technology that will enable Brazil to enhance its capability to design and develop optical instruments for Earth observation satellites.
