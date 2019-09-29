Submit on Sunday, September 29th, 2019 22:59

The first launch of a new Angara heavy carrier rocket from the Vostochny spaceport in the Russian Far East is due to take place at the end of the summer of 2023, Head of the State Space Corporation Roskosmos Dmitry Rogozin said.

