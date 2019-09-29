Submit on Sunday, September 29th, 2019 22:58

Ariane 6’s Vulcain 2.1 liquid-fuelled engine has now completed its qualification testing, which means combined tests can now begin. A review last week marked the culmination of two Vulcain static firing test campaigns over 15 months on two demonstration models in test facilities at the DLR German Aerospace Center test facility in Lampoldshausen.

Related Post:Nimiq 5 ready for use by EchoStarSpace Data Center completes readiness reviewAstra 1M ready for operationArianespace plans six Asian satellite launches in 2016Radarsat-2 commissioned, ready for commercial operationInmarsat prepares for satellite relocationProtoStar and PLDT/Mabuhay agree to collaborate on satellite servicesThales Alenia Space altimeter chosen for U.S. Navy satellite GFO-2Sovrn