Submit on Sunday, September 29th, 2019 22:57

Ball Aerospace delivered the Operational Land Imager 2 (OLI-2) for Landsat 9, completing development of the instrument on schedule and under budget. Ball will continue to support instrument integration and spacecraft-level testing, working closely with NASA and the Landsat 9 spacecraft provider.

Related Post:Nimiq 5 ready for use by EchoStarSpace Data Center completes readiness reviewAstra 1M ready for operationArianespace plans six Asian satellite launches in 2016Radarsat-2 commissioned, ready for commercial operationInmarsat prepares for satellite relocationProtoStar and PLDT/Mabuhay agree to collaborate on satellite servicesThales Alenia Space altimeter chosen for U.S. Navy satellite GFO-2Sovrn