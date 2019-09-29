Submit on Sunday, September 29th, 2019 22:56

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., announced that it received a US$7.5 million award to enhance the Enterprise Management & Control (EM&C) architecture with a Satellite Situational Awareness, Common Operating Picture (SA-COP). In addition, Kratos will introduce new orchestration capabilities that automate the configuration of terminals and supporting networks and scale this capability to support a world-wide network of satellite gateways, terminals and terrestrial infrastructure.

