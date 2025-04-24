Don’t miss a ‘mini planet parade’ early on April 24 as the moon, Venus and Saturn line up in the morning sky
The morning of April 24 will give rise to a striking mini-planetary parade, as Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Neptune, and Earth’s moon join together in the pre-dawn sky.
