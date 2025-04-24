Can Hubble still hang? How the space telescope compares to its successors after 35 years of cosmic adventures
Submit on Thursday, April 24th, 2025 03:11
On Thursday, April 24, 2025, the Hubble Space Telescope will celebrate 35 years in space. Can it still hold its own and prove useful when compared to instruments like the James Webb Space Telescope?
This entry was posted on Thursday, April 24th, 2025 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.