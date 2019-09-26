Third EKS ‘Tundra’ early warning satellite launched
Rocket: Soyuz-2.1b/Fregat M; Payload: EKS-3 [Tundra 3, Kosmos-2541]; Date: 26 September 2019, 0746 UTC; Launch site: Plesetsk, Russia. The early warning was deployed as planned and has been tracked in a 1,646 km x 38,537 km x 63.83 degrees Molniya orbit.
