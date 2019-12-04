Submit on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 22:53

The Enhanced Polar System Recapitalisation (EPS-R) Payload programme reached a major programme milestone completing a successful Delta Critical Design Review (CDR). Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems (NGAS) is the EPS-R Payload developer via an approximately US$410 million contract awarded in February 2018 that runs through December 2023.

