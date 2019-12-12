Submit on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 22:57

Kepler announced that it has selected SpaceX as launch partner to deliver a portion of its first Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation into space onboard SpaceX’s reusable Falcon 9 launch vehicle.

