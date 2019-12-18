Submit on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 22:59

Rocket: Soyuz ST-A/Fregat; Payload: COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation, CHEOPS (Characterising Exoplanet Satellite) and three auxiliary payloads: EyeSat, OPS-SAT and ANGELS; Date: 18 December 2019, 0854 UTC; Launch site: Sinnamary, French Guiana. The launcher flew a four-hour-plus profile to release its multi-satellite payload into Sun-synchronous orbit – beginning with primary passenger COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation, then CHEOPS (Characterising Exoplanet Satellite) and three auxiliary payloads: EyeSat, OPS-SAT and ANGELS.

