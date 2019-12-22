Boeing spacecraft lands after botched test flight
Boeing’s Starliner vessel returned to Earth on Sunday, landing in the New Mexico desert in the United States after a clock problem prevented a rendezvous with the International Space Station. NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine insisted that the space mission was not a complete failure.
