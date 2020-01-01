China to complete Beidou-3 satellite system in 2020
Submit on Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 22:59
China will finish the construction of the BeiDou-3 Navigation Satellite System (BDS-3), with another two geostationary orbit satellites to be launched before June 2020, according to BDS spokesperson Ran Chengqi.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 at 10:59 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.