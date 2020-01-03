Chinese company successfully tests solar sail in space
The Shenyang Institute of Automation (SIA) announced that China’s first solar sail, SIASAIL-I (aka Xiaoxiang 1-07 and TY 1-07), has successfully verified a number of key technologies in orbit, a big breakthrough in China’s solar sail development.
