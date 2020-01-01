WGS-11 to offer greater coverage, efficiency than predecessors
Boeing has developed a new variant of its 702 satellite for the U.S. Air Force’s Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) constellation, one that offers both greater bandwidth efficiency and signal power than previous satellites in the fleet.
