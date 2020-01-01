Maxar Technologies to sell MDA to Northern Private Capital
Maxar Technologies announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell MDA to a consortium of financial sponsors led by Northern Private Capital (NPC), for C$1 billion (US$765 million), subject to customary adjustments. The company said it expects to use proceeds to reduce leverage and improve its capital structure to prioritise investments for growth in its core areas of Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure.
