Rocket: Proton-M/Block DM-03; Payload: Elektro-L No.3; Date: 24 December 2019, 1203 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The satellite was deployed into a 35,405 km near-geostationary orbit six and a half hours after launch.

