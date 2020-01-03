Indian launch highlights of 2020
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is ready to launch its GSAT-30, a heavy communication satellite on 16 January (UTC) from Kourou, French Guiana. GSAT-30 will launch on board an Ariane-5.
