Russian, Chinese launch plans for 2020
Submit on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 22:58
Russia’s state space corporation Roskosmos has scheduled launches of over 40 space rockets in 2020, Roskosmos said. Chinese space launches are also expected to exceed 40, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).
