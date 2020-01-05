Roskosmos, S7 start working on rocket for Sea Launch
The Progress Rocket and Space Center (RCC, part of Russian space corporation Roskosmos), together with S7 Space (operator of the Sea Launch project), have begun to work on the parameters of a rocket for the Sea Launch project, a spokesperson with the centre said.
