Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

China’s heaviest satellite positioned in geosynchronous orbit

Submit on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 22:58

China’s heaviest and most advanced satellite, Shijian-20, has reached its fixed position in geosynchronous orbit, marking the first successful flight of DFH-5 satellite platform, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at 10:58 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»