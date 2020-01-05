China’s heaviest satellite positioned in geosynchronous orbit
China’s heaviest and most advanced satellite, Shijian-20, has reached its fixed position in geosynchronous orbit, marking the first successful flight of DFH-5 satellite platform, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.
