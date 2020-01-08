Submit on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 22:59

Chinese state media said the recently launched Tongxin Jishu Shiyan Weixing 5 (TJSW-5) has entered a preset orbit. It will be used in communication, radio, television and data transmission, as well as to test high throughput technology.

