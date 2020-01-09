Submit on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 22:58

Boeing has delivered the core stage of NASA’s first Space Launch System (SLS) deep space exploration rocket, moving it out of the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans to the agency’s Pegasus barge.

