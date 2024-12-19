Space2Sea Voyage of Legends in Antarctica: Join William Shatner, Neil deGrasse Tyson, former NASA astronauts and more in free webinar on space and science
Submit on Thursday, December 19th, 2024 03:11
Tune into a live webinar on Dec. 19 as several cultural and scientific icons will answer questions about mysteries of the universe and space travel from an Antarctica-bound luxury expedition vessel.
This entry was posted on Thursday, December 19th, 2024 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.