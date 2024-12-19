Satellite News

James Webb Space Telescope catches monster black hole napping after ‘overeating’ in the early universe

Thursday, December 19th, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope has caught a napping monster black hole in the early universe. The cosmic giant is slumbering after a massive meal like a reveller on Christmas Day.

