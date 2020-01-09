Submit on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 22:59

Final payload integration has begun for Arianespace’s year-opening mission on 16 January with GSAT-30 now installed atop its Ariane 5 launcher at the Spaceport in French Guiana.

