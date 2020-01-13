Submit on Monday, January 13th, 2020 22:57

exactEarth Ltd. and Hisdesat announce that in partnership they have been selected by the European Maritime Safety Agency (“EMSA”) to provide satellite-AIS data services for a four-year period.

