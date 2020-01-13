Submit on Monday, January 13th, 2020 22:58

Iridium Communications Inc. announced that on 19 December 2019 a Letter of Compliance was signed by the International Mobile Satellite Organisation (IMSO), stating it has positively verified the operational and technical requirements as requested by the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) for Iridium to provide Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) service.

