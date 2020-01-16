Submit on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 22:53

SpinLaunch, Inc. has received an additional investment of US$35 million for continued development of the world’s first kinetic launch system, designed to provide the lowest-cost, environmentally responsible orbital launch system.

