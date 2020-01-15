New Chinese commercial remote sensing satellite in orbit
Rocket: Chang Zheng-2D; Payload: Jilin-1KF01 (Red Flag-1 H9), NewSat-7, NewSat-8 (aka NuSat-8 and 8), Tianqi-2-03; Date: 15 November 2020, 0253 UTC; Launch site: Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellites were deployed into approx. 477 km x 491 km x 97,34 degrees Sun-synchronous orbit.
