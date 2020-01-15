Ariane 5 reaches launch zone
Arianespace has delivered another Ariane 5 to the launch zone at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, positioning the vehicle for lift-off on 16 January with two satellite passengers on board: Eutelsat KONNECT and GSAT-30.
