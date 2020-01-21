Submit on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 22:55

Skylo announced that the company has emerged from stealth mode with US$116 million in total funding. The company previously raised US$13 million in a Series A round that was co-led by DCM and Innovation Endeavors, and joined by Moore Strategic Ventures. The new Series B round raised US$103 million, led by SoftBank Group and joined by all existing investors.

Related Post:Final Rokot launch planned for 29 NovemberEutelsat’s Quantum completes thermal testingAstrobotic’s CubeRover programme awarded contract by NASASCISYS develops European space debris databaseSSTL awards Launch Services Agreement to FireflyFirst rocket engine test a success for Firefly Space SystemsNASA sets new launch window for supersonic vehicle testPratt & Whitney Rocketdyne successfully completes J-2X powerpack testSovrn