Submit on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 22:57

The European Union announced EUR200 million (US$222 million) of funding for the Ariane 6 rocket launcher and for small and medium-sized space technology companies.

Related Post:Chinese Chang Zheng 2C launches Shijian-11 satelliteChandrayaan sends lunar weather reportChina to launch Venesat soonNew Chinese launch centre gets government approvalChina to test new Kuaizhou variant next yearChina launches new Yaogan satelliteChinese moon probe ends mission with planned crashChina to launch another mysterious satellite duoSovrn