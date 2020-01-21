Submit on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 22:59

Firefly Aerospace, Inc. announced the execution of a Launch Services Agreement with Innovative Space Logistics BV (ISILAUNCH), a launch services subsidiary of Netherlands based ISIS – Innovative Solutions in Space B.V. (ISISPACE).

Related Post:Final Rokot launch planned for 29 NovemberEutelsat’s Quantum completes thermal testingAstrobotic’s CubeRover programme awarded contract by NASASCISYS develops European space debris databaseSSTL awards Launch Services Agreement to FireflyFirst rocket engine test a success for Firefly Space SystemsNASA sets new launch window for supersonic vehicle testPratt & Whitney Rocketdyne successfully completes J-2X powerpack testSovrn